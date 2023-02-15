MXC One Day Volume Reaches $2.22 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, MXC has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. MXC has a market cap of $74.17 million and $2.22 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC token can currently be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MXC Token Profile

MXC is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 tokens. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 2,664,965,800 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.02796397 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,371,629.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

