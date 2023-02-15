Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mynaric

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mynaric stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,854 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 2.90% of Mynaric worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mynaric alerts:

Mynaric Price Performance

MYNA stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mynaric has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mynaric Company Profile

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MYNA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mynaric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Mynaric from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

(Get Rating)

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mynaric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynaric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.