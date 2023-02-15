MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Sees Large Volume Increase

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 74,993 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.70.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Up 3.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $866.28 million, a P/E ratio of -170.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
