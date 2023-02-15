Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Reduces Stake in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,989 shares during the period. Entrada Therapeutics accounts for 1.4% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd owned about 0.45% of Entrada Therapeutics worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Down 18.7 %

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,234.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,234.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $52,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,509 shares in the company, valued at $300,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,139 shares of company stock worth $382,045. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Entrada Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Entrada Therapeutics Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

