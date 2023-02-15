Nano Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.45 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00003835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $112.97 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,111.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.25 or 0.00430799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00094691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.00 or 0.00710097 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00569431 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

