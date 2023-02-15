NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.02

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.02 and traded as low as $45.50. NASB Financial shares last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 1,370 shares trading hands.

NASB Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.09.

Get NASB Financial alerts:

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NASB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.