Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NATH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Nathan’s Famous has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average of $66.14. Nathan’s Famous has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $312.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $131,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,494.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 772.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 35.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.