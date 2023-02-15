National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

NNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered National Retail Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.56.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Price Performance

Shares of NNN opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Retail Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,194,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.