National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

NNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered National Retail Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.56.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

Shares of NNN opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Retail Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,194,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

