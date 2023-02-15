Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTCGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Natural Health Trends has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Natural Health Trends Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NHTC opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

