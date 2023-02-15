Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
Natural Health Trends has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.
Natural Health Trends Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NHTC opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.00 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
