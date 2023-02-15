Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,800 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 174,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:NATR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,976. The stock has a market cap of $170.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $18.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Nature’s Sunshine Products

In other news, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 4,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,670.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,989 shares in the company, valued at $400,730.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 32.6% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 405,926 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter worth $2,736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 143.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 74,508 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,131,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 42.6% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 161,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 48,142 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

