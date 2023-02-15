NEAR Protocol Trading Down 7.8% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and $153.50 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00010153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 858,312,010 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 858,312,010 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.22866888 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $139,268,549.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

