Needham & Company LLC Cuts Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $15.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO traded down $8.70 on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. 10,856,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,472. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -177.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,383,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,132,140.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,383,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,132,140.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 107,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,617,533.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,236,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,585,155.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 666,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,909,194 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

