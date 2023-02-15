Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Short Interest Up 15.7% in January

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,200 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 375,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neonode in a research note on Sunday, January 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NEON stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.27. 45,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,717. Neonode has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $125.79 million, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25.
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
