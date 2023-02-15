Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Short Interest Up 15.7% in January

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,200 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 375,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neonode in a research note on Sunday, January 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NEON stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.27. 45,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,717. Neonode has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $125.79 million, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25.

Institutional Trading of Neonode

Neonode Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEON. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neonode during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Neonode during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Neonode by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Neonode by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Neonode in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.