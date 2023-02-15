New Harbor Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,632 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Silver Trust accounts for approximately 0.3% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,484. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

