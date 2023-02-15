New Harbor Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Uranium Energy accounts for 0.0% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 111.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 37.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 63.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UEC stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.94. 1,598,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,439,113. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.60 and a beta of 2.01. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

