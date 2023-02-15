New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,100 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 454,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.0 days.

New Hope Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHPEF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,862. New Hope has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91.

New Hope Company Profile

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the development and operation of coal mines, port handling and logistics, agriculture, and oil and gas development and production. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

