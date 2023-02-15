New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,100 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 454,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.0 days.
New Hope Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHPEF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,862. New Hope has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91.
New Hope Company Profile
