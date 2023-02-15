NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.88

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
NextEnergy Solar Fund Price Performance
Shares of NESF stock opened at GBX 111.40 ($1.35) on Wednesday. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 95.39 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 123 ($1.49). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 110.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 112.07. The company has a market cap of £657.20 million and a P/E ratio of 505.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a current ratio of 13.98 and a quick ratio of 13.96.
About NextEnergy Solar Fund
