NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CFO Acquires $139,500.00 in Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) CFO Bradley P. Cooper bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

NGL Energy Partners stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. 1,406,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. NGL Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 25.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

