NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CFO Acquires $139,500.00 in Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) CFO Bradley P. Cooper bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance
NGL Energy Partners stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. 1,406,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. NGL Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners
NGL Energy Partners Company Profile
NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.