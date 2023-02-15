Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Short Interest Down 25.1% in January

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nine Energy Service in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Nine Energy Service Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NINE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,525. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 3.35.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $750,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,771,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,748,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 496,958 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 1,936.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc engages in the completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across all North American basins and abroad. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

