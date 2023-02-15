NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86, Briefing.com reports. NMI had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 54.43%. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NMI Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. NMI has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NMI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,172,000 after acquiring an additional 182,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,741,000 after purchasing an additional 87,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NMI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,693,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,538,000 after buying an additional 152,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NMI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after buying an additional 43,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

