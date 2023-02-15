NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86, Briefing.com reports. NMI had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 54.43%. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NMI Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. NMI has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NMIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NMI (NMIH)
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
- Should You Make Room For Marriott In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.