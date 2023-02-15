Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,554 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Ecolab worth $24,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,863,000 after purchasing an additional 146,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,548,000 after acquiring an additional 104,282 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ecolab by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,336,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,744,000 after buying an additional 210,695 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,766,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,556,000 after buying an additional 18,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.80.

NYSE ECL opened at $158.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $186.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

