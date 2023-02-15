Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 20,103 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $29,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 405.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,369,000 after acquiring an additional 80,685 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 46,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 53,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $238.83 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.24 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.13%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.