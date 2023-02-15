Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 23,298 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 413,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Equity Residential worth $27,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Equity Residential by 32.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.22. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.36%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

