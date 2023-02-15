Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,448 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $22,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Argus upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

