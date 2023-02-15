Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,881 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Welltower worth $39,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 200.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

WELL opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 164.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

