Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,606 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Dominion Energy worth $30,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 85,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

D opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average is $68.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

