Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,028 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Eversource Energy worth $35,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 66.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

ES stock opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

