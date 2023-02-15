Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $36,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $33,175,698. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

Shares of BLK opened at $729.15 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $788.65. The company has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $729.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $685.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading

