Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,929 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $34,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 296,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,519,000 after acquiring an additional 23,218 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.5% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $49,060,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 56.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.1% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Stock Down 2.8 %

PYPL opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.