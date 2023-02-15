Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,476 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $32,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $181.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.62 and a 200 day moving average of $153.24. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

