Nordson Co. (NDSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Nordson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. Nordson has a payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nordson to earn $10.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock opened at $242.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.05 and a 200-day moving average of $231.49. Nordson has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.11. Nordson had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after buying an additional 306,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,034,000 after buying an additional 107,863 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Stories

