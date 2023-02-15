Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Update

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nortech Systems Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NSYS stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.72. 9,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,199. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89. Nortech Systems has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nortech Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.41% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

