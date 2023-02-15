Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:NIDB)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NIDB opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.39. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $47.00.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northeast Indiana Bancorp (NIDB)
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
- Should You Make Room For Marriott In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.