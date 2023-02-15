Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:NIDB)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NIDB opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.39. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers an array of banking and financial advisory services to its customers through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage, Commercial Mortgage, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer.

