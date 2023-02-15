Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 503,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 207,647 shares.The stock last traded at $10.13 and had previously closed at $10.14.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 439.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 76,942 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 875,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 208,828 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 1,906.3% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 485,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 461,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,881,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $4,199,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

