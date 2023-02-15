Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Update

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,864. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. The company has a market cap of $304.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.66. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In other news, Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $81,596.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David W. Karp bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,664.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $81,596.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,152,000 after acquiring an additional 56,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 55,560 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 33,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

