Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.68 million. Nova also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.93-1.14 EPS.

Nova Price Performance

NVMI traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,456. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.51. Nova has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nova to $123.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nova

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nova by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,120,000 after purchasing an additional 39,986 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Nova by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Nova by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 187,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Nova by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nova by 21.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

