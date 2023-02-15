Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.68 million. Nova also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.93-1.14 EPS.
Nova Price Performance
NVMI traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,456. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.51. Nova has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nova to $123.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nova
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nova (NVMI)
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.