Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-$0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NUS traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.38. 735,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,607. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $40,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

