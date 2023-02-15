NuCypher (NU) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

NuCypher (NU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $102.32 million and $3.53 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.39 or 0.00428583 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,451.17 or 0.28390086 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NuCypher launched on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

