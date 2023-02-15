Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Up 7%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $30.69. 42,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 172,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUVL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 18,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $570,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,962,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,186,647.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 18,300 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $570,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,962,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,186,647.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $65,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,743 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

