Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Up 7%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $30.69. 42,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 172,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NUVL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period.
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.
