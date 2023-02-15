Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $14.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,322,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 35,367 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on September 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.