Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $14.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on September 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
