Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW) Short Interest Up 24.6% in January

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the January 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Nuvve Trading Up 15.5 %

NVVEW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,001. Nuvve has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

