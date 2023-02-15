Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the January 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nyxoah from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nyxoah

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYXH. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,177,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Nyxoah by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Nyxoah by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah Trading Down 5.8 %

About Nyxoah

NYXH stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. 6,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,097. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

