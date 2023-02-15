Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Trading Down 5%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.77. 288,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 507,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oil States International from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Oil States International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $553.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil States International

Oil States International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Oil States International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Oil States International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 22.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 23.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

