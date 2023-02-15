Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Trading Down 5%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.77. 288,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 507,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oil States International from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Oil States International Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $553.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20.
Oil States International Company Profile
Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.
