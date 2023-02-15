OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Down 16% This Week

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $224,167.07 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OmniaVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00425714 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,449.17 or 0.28197064 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000170 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC.

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmniaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniaVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.