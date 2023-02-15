OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Short Interest Update

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the January 15th total of 44,400 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 937,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 334,849 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

OncoSec Medical Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ ONCS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. 99,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,552. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) earnings per share for the quarter.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

