Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) PT Lowered to $3.00

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ondas to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of ONDS stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. 139,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,142. The firm has a market cap of $102.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.41. Ondas has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21.

Ondas ( NASDAQ:ONDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 37.69% and a negative net margin of 1,764.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ondas will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Bushey sold 72,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $121,582.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,506.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 137,869 shares of company stock worth $242,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONDS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Ondas during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ondas by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ondas by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

