One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Short Interest Update

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 217,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Transactions at One Liberty Properties

In other news, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $48,018.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,817.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,676 shares of company stock worth $413,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 84.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLP shares. StockNews.com raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on One Liberty Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NYSE:OLP traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $23.44. 49,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $493.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $32.99.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.26%.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

