Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 26,337 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 22.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,727 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 23.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,223,000 after purchasing an additional 274,269 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at $369,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,406.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 78.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 213,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 93,920 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 48.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,431,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,957,000 after acquiring an additional 469,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

IMO opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Featured Stories

