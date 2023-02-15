Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 958.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 42,399 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $358.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

