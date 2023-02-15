Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 60.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,233,000 after buying an additional 509,571 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 816.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,404,000 after buying an additional 261,217 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 22.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 879,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,180,000 after buying an additional 163,277 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 172.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,943,000 after buying an additional 120,935 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.22.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

MAN opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.08. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

